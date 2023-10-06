Shubman Gill down with dengue, doubtful for India’s World Cup opener against Australia

Mumbai: The Indian team’s worries ahead of its opening World Cup game against Australia has been compounded by in-form Shubman Gill’s health issues and the batter is a doubtful starter for Sunday’s match.

Gill, India’s most prolific batter in ODIs in recent times, is reportedly down with high fever and has tested positive for dengue.

“Shubman has had high fever since landing in Chennai. His tests are being done. He will have tests on Friday and a call will be taken on his participation in opening game,” a BCCI source privy to team developments told on the condition of anonymity.

Physical recovery of dengue patients vary and it normally takes around 7-10 days to be up and match ready.

“Let’s not jump the gun. If it’s normal viral fever, he could play on antibiotics but it’s completely the medical team’s call,” the source said.

In the case that Gill is dropped due to the illness, it opens up opportunities for both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, one of whom will be chosen to open the innings with Rohit Sharma.