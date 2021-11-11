Section 144 At Sakhigopal Temple This Year, No ‘Radha Pada’ Darshan Ritual

Puri: On occasion of ‘Amla Nabami’, the Puri district administration decided to impose Section 144 on November 12 around the premises of Sakhigopal Temple.

Reportedly, devotees will not be allowed to get a glimpse of Radha’s feet as part of the Radha Pada darshan ritual at the Sakhigopal Temple.

Worth mentioning, the ‘Amla Nabami’ will be celebrated on November 12 and ‘Bada Ekadashi’ on November 15.

The Puri district administration has decided to clamp prohibitory orders under the Section 144 on these two days – November 12 and 15 in view of the pandemic.