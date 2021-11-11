Congress To Observe Odisha Bandh On November 12

Bhubaneswar: The Congress party has given a call for Odisha Bandh on November 12 demanding resignation of Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State for Home, over his alleged links with Govind Sahu, prime accused in the sensational Mamita Meher murder case.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Odisha unit of the Congress at the party’s working committee meeting held here on November 1. The meeting was attended by party’s Odisha in-charge A Chella Kumar and Niranjan Patnaik, President, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.

Congress has also demanded registration of criminal case against the minister and his arrest.

The party also urged the people of the state to extend support to the state-wide strike on November 12.