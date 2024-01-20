Sarbananda Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone For State-Of-The-Art ‘Ayush Diksha’ Centre In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for ‘Ayush Diksha’, a first-of-its-kind centre for the development of human resources for Ayush professionals of the future on Saturday.

This state-of-the-art centre will be developed within the campus of Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Bhubaneswar.

The institution will offer training programmes for Ayush professionals, especially those from Ayurveda, as it aims to collaborate with national institutes of prominence for capacity development, strengthening human resources, facilitating research and development, and achieving self-sustainability to generate revenue.

The Ayush Diksha Centre is being built with a budget of ₹30 crores. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including two auditoriums, 40 modern rooms with all amenities, suites for VIPs, dedicated space for a natural library, discussion rooms, a modular kitchen, dining lounge, among other amenities.

The event was graced by the MP (Lok Sabha) for Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi, the Director General of CCRAS, Prof Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, among other senior officials of the ministry, students and Ayush professionals.