Retd Revenue Inspector Gets 4-yr Jail in Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: A special Vigilance court in Keonjhar today convicted the former Revenue Inspector of Raisuan Circle in a bribery case and sentenced him to undergo 4 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to Vigilance Directorate, Banchhanidhi Satpathy, Ex-Revenue Inspector of Raisuan Circle under Sadar Tahasil in Keonjhar district was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case (TR No.08/2017 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7/12 PC Act, 1988) for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for demarcation of his land.

Today Vigilance Special Judge, Keonjhar convicted the former RI, Satpathy and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 4 years and pay a fine of Rs.2,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and a fine of Rs.2,000/- and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act,1988.

Both the sentences are to run concurrently, the court ruled.

Today the convict, a retired Revenue Inspector was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of Satpathy’s pension following his conviction.