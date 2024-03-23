Retd Revenue Inspector Gets 4-yr Jail in Bribery Case
Bhubaneswar: A special Vigilance court in Keonjhar today convicted the former Revenue Inspector of Raisuan Circle in a bribery case and sentenced him to undergo 4 years of rigorous imprisonment.
According to Vigilance Directorate, Banchhanidhi Satpathy, Ex-Revenue Inspector of Raisuan Circle under Sadar Tahasil in Keonjhar district was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case (TR No.08/2017 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7/12 PC Act, 1988) for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for demarcation of his land.
Today Vigilance Special Judge, Keonjhar convicted the former RI, Satpathy and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 4 years and pay a fine of Rs.2,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.
The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and a fine of Rs.2,000/- and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act,1988.
Both the sentences are to run concurrently, the court ruled.
Today the convict, a retired Revenue Inspector was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.
Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of Satpathy’s pension following his conviction.
Comments are closed.