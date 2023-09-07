Sambalpur: Youth Goes Missing In Gudguda Waterfall; Search Ops On

Kuchinda: A youth went missing while taking a bath in Gudguda Waterfall at Badabahal in Kuchinda Sub-division of Sambalpur District on Thursday.

According to reports, as many as 11 employees of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd in Sambalpur were taking bath in the Gudguda waterfall at around 11:00 am today. However, one of them drowned in the water.

The missing youth has been identified as Kolibhira Hanuman (22) of Andhra Pradesh.

On intimation, Kuchinda Fire Department personnel arrived and started a search in the waterfalls while Kusumi outpost police started an investigation.

However, even after 5 hours search, there was no trace of the missing youth.

The search operation was halted due to heavy downpour, and will be resumed after the rain stops, sources said.