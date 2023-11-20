Sam Altman and Greg Brockman join Microsoft: Satya Nadella announces

New York: Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and president Greg Brockman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team, Satya Nadella said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 20 in a fresh turn of events.

Over the weekend, the tech industry was taken aback as OpenAI’s board, led by co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, announced the removal of Altman in what is being termed an alleged coup. Altman, who co-founded the company in 2015, was ousted in a surprising move that caught even key OpenAI investor Microsoft off guard.

“We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them. And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success”, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced.