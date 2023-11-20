Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Collects massive 376 Cr. Gross worldwide and continues

It is worth saying that this Diwali season has been taken over by Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. While the film has been immensely awaited by the audience, it certainly went on to leave an indelible mark with its phenomenal opening of 44.50 Cr. that too on Diwali day. However, the film had to face weeks filled with multiple festivals, fractured holidays, and World Cup tournaments but still went on to prove its mettle at the box office. As the World Cup final match has ended, the film is witnessing a jump in its box office collections and has now reached 376 Cr. gross worldwide.

Tiger 3 indeed arrived as the highest Diwali day opener ever. Salman Khan also delivered the best performance of his career. As the film faced the World Cup season right from its release, it has certainly proved to successfully set its strong feet. Now, as the World Cup is over, the film is witnessing a jump in its box office collection. At the worldwide box office, the film has collected 376 Cr. gross in 8 days. The audience is rushing to the theaters in abundance. Despite the World Cup final on Sunday, the film has collected a double-digit at the box office which is a very good sign.

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.