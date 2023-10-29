Bhubaneswar: RTI activist Pradip Pradhan arrested by Mahila Police station in connection with FIR lodged by sprinter Dutee Chand two years back, informed Bhubaneswar Zone-1 ACP.

Apart from being an RTI activist, Pradhan is also the Secretary of the political outfit ‘Mo Dala’.

As per reports, sprinter Dutee Chand had earlier filed a complaint against some people alleging that they were mentally harassing her over her performance in the Olympics. Pradhan’s name was mentioned in that complaint. However, family members of Pradhan are still in doubt whether he has been detained in connection with that case or any other incident.