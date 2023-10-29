PM Modi speaks to Egyptian President, discusses West Asia crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The two leaders discussed the current situation in West Asia and its implications for the region and the world.

Both leaders expressed their shared concern at terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives.

Prime Minister reiterated India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Prime Minister highlighted India’s development partnership and humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine.

The two leaders agreed on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance.