Revanth Reddy to be Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Anumula Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress chief credited with leading the party to a thumping win in the November 30 Assembly polls, is the Congress’s Chief Minister choice. “The decision has been taken,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said, categorically saying it is Revanth Reddy who has been chosen for the top post.

The decision was taken during a meeting in Delhi attended by Mr Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and national general secretary KC Venugopal, among others. A Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held in Hyderabad before the decision is announced.

Fifty-four-year-old Reddy, who was the face of the Congress’s winning campaign, has faced stiff resistance from within the party in his journey to the top post. The swearing-in ceremony, which was to take place yesterday evening, was called off after a section of state Congress veterans opposed the choice of Mr Reddy for the Chief Minister post.

These detractors include former state Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarasimha. They reportedly opposed the outright candidature of Revanth Reddy, pointing to pending corruption cases and the Congress’s poor show in Mr Reddy’s Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr Reddy had also faced a challenge when he was given charge of Telangana Congress in 2021. The former TDP leader was accused of paying crores to get the post.

According to his supporters, as many as 42 MLAs out of the Congress’ 64 are Mr Reddy’s loyalists. This also means that the Congress high command, already reeling from poll setbacks in the heartland, will not risk a mass exodus in the only state it won in this round of state polls.