Retired Ranger under Vigilance Scanner in Odisha

Asika: Odisha Vigilance raided multiple locations in connection with retired forest ranger Jagabandhu Padhy over allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

Acting on a tip-off, a five-member cop led by Cuttack DSP carried out simultaneous searches at Padhy’s residences which are in Bhanjanagar and in the bus stand area of Cuttack, his father-in-law’s house, a market complex etc.

The officials have seized gold, cash worth over lakhs with bank passbooks from his possessions. The search operation is being conducted in other areas including Asika, Bhanjanagar, Berhampur and Bhubaneswar. Further details are awaited.