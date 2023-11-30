11 children fall ill after eating poisonous fruit in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: At least eleven children including seven girls and four boys were taken ill after consuming poisonous fruit in Telimeta village under Jharapalli Panchayat in Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the children on Wednesday after returning from school, went to play in a nearby area in the afternoon around 4-5 pm. While playing they plucked the poisonous fruits from wild plants and ate them. Soon after, they started vomiting and suffered stomach aches with loose motion.

Following this, their family members rushed them to the Malkangiri district Headquarters Hospital. After preliminary treatment, their condition became stable.