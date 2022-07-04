Renault Kiger Achieves 50,000 Production Milestone In India

Chennai: Renault, the Number one European brand in India, has rolled out the 50,000 th Renault Kiger from its plant in Chennai. Staying true to its commitment to keep building on the success of the Renault KIGER and to celebrate this milestone, Renault India has introduced a new Stealth Black exterior colour in the Renault KIGER range.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Offering a strong value proposition in terms of distinctive design, smart features, leading safety, quality and performance, Renault KIGER has found widespread acceptance among its customers. It has proved its mettle in the most competitive compact SUV segment in India and the 50,000th production milestone, despite the pandemic and ongoing semiconductor crisis, is yet another testament to the success of Renault KIGER in this challenging segment. This Sporty, Smart & Stunning SUV is an important contributor to our progress in India and has been instrumental in placing India among Renault’s top five global markets. We are confident that Renault KIGER will continue to garner tremendous customer response and further bolster the brand’s growth in India and overseas.”

An outcome of a collaboration between the design teams in France and India, the Renault KIGER is the third global car that was launched in India first, before it being introduced globally. Following its successful launch in India in 2021, the sub-four meter B-SUV is now also available to customers in South Africa, Indonesia, East African Region, (Kenya, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia) Seychelles, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Bermuda and Brunei.

Renault recently enhanced the value proposition of the Renault KIGER with the introduction of the MY22 edition. Available in two engine options 1.0L Energy Engine in MT & EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1.0L Turbo in MT & X-TRONIC CVT transmissions, the Renault KIGER offers enhanced driving experience and comfort with Wireless Smartphone Charge and Cruise Control functions. The Renault KIGER MY22 Turbo range features New Tailgate Chrome Insert, Front Skid Plate, TURBO Door Decals along with 40.64 cm Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels with Red Wheel Caps, making the exteriors more stunning and sporty. Additionally, the Renault KIGER range will be now available in a new colour option –Stealth Black in the RTX (0) and RXZ variants in both engine options. Renault KIGER boasts of the best-in-class colour range offering seven attractive colours with an option of four Dual-tone combinations.

Renault KIGER is one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment with cost-effective maintenance. Renault KIGER has been recognized with multiple awards in the compact SUV category, highlighting its success in the Indian market. Powered by a world-class turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, it not only offers more performance and a sporty drive, but also boasts best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 20.5 KM/L.

Renault KIGER is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians. Recently, the Renault KIGER has been awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. For driver & front passenger safety, the Renault KIGER comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, which ensure safety while driving on the road. Additionally, Renault KIGER also features an impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.