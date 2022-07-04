Three Held For Duping People On Pretext Of Providing Jobs

Bhubaneswar: The cyber police in Bhubaneswar has arrested three people including a couple in connection with a job fraud in the city.

The police arrested the three persons after a complaint in this regard was lodged. According to the FIR, they have duped around Rs 13 lakh from three job aspirants.

As per the report, the arrested persons were running a fake website and duping money in the pretext of providing jobs. Based on the complaint, cyber police arrested them and started interrogating them.