Raksha Bandhan 2023: Historical and cultural significance

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a traditional Hindu festival that holds great significance in India. The festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The word “Raksha Bandhan” itself translates to “the bond of protection.” Sister ties a ‘Rakhi’ around her brother’s wrist and in return, the brother vows to protect his sister. Raksha Bandhan primarily celebrates the relationship between siblings, regardless of their gender, and the exchange of a sacred thread, rakhi, is a symbol of love and protection.

Today Raksha Bandhan is not just limited to celebrating the bond between biological siblings. It is also celebrated within our communities which is also in line with our Indian cultural ethos of “ Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which means the entire world is one family.

It is usually celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Shravana which falls mostly in August, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year Raksha Bandhan falls on Wednesday, 30 August as per the Hindu Panchang. The shubh muharat for tying the auspicious knot is from 10:58 A.M.till 9:01 P.M. However, you can celebrate it on 31st August as well for which the shubh muharat is only till 7:05 A.M.

The festival has historical and mythological connections. In Indian history, there are instances where the practice of tying a protective thread or amulet was observed before battles. In Hindu mythology, there are stories that illustrate the importance of the bond between siblings. These stories highlight the themes of protection, love, and duty that are central to the idea of Raksha Bandhan.

One well-known tale is that of Lord Krishna and Draupadi, where Krishna came to the aid of Draupadi when she needed protection. Draupadi was the wife of the five Pandavas brothers. According to the Mahabharata, once when Draupadi tore a piece of her saree to bandage Krishna’s finger, he was touched by her devotion and love. In return, Krishna promised to protect Draupadi in times of need. Years later, when Draupadi was humiliated in the Kaurava court, Krishna miraculously extended her saree to protect her modesty. This story symbolizes the strong bond between a brother figure, Krishna, and a sister, Draupadi. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is often seen as an extension of this relationship.

Another story from Hindu mythology involves the bond between Yama, the God of Death, and his sister Yamuna, the river. It is said that Yama was once visited by his sister Yamuna, and he was so moved by her love and affection that he granted her a boon. Yamuna wished that whoever bathed in her waters and offered prayers on the day of Raksha Bandhan would be blessed with protection and longevity. This story reinforces the idea of seeking protection and blessings for loved ones.