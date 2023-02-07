Rajasthan: Man Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine For Trying To Meet Girl

Jodhpur: A man was allegedly tied to a tree, thrashed and forced to drink urine after he was trying to visit a girl, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim had allegedly come to meet a girl in a nearby village on Sunday night when he was caught and beaten up brutally after being tied to a tree by the villagers and family members of the girl.

Later, the family members of the man also reached the spot and pleaded the mob to spare him. But the villagers poured urine into his mouth before letting him off with a warning, they said.

Six persons have also been detained in connection with the incident, said a senior official.