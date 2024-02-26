Public Hearing for Patia Railway Station-Gadakana Road Held

Bhubaneswar: A public hearing for the construction of the CDP road connecting Patia Railway Station to Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Park at Gadakana was today conducted at the Kanak Durga Temple in Patia at 10.30 am.

Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is the executing agency of the road project. The public hearing was conducted under the chairmanship of Sub-Collector Bhubaneswar, Chinmaya Kumar Acharya. The meeting was also attended by BDA Secretary, Kabindra Kumar Sahoo, Land Acquisition Officer, BDA, Pratik Pattnaik and Land Acquisition Officer, Khordha Krishna Kumar Jena, local corporators of wards numbers 3 and 9.

The public hearing, mandated by the RFCTLARR Act of 2013, served to address objections related to the draft social impact assessment report of the project. A substantial turnout of local residents voiced their support for the endeavour.

Spanning 150 feet in width, the proposed road will connect Patia Railway Station to Right Parallel Road and play a pivotal role in alleviating congestion along the Nandankana-Patia route. Acquisition of 18.453 acres of private land across three mouzas of Patia, Gadakana, and Chandrasekharpur is slated to be completed within the next 9-10 months.

Officials underscored that the 2.65-kilometre-long road will not only enhance local mobility but also stimulate economic growth in the Patia region. Compensation for affected individuals will be provided in accordance with the RFCTLAR&R Act 2013.

This marks the first instance of the BDA compulsory acquisition of land for a road project since its establishment in 1983. Demonstrating a commitment to fostering sustainable urban development, the BDA aims to facilitate planned growth and effective regulation through innovative, people-centric strategies.