Provisions Of Anusandhan National Research Foundation Act Comes Into Force

New Delhi: The provisions of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) Act have been brought into force on February 5 in line with the commitment of the Government to boost Research and Innovation as the fulcrum of growth and development of the country.

It establishes the ANRF, that will seed, grow and promote Research and Development (R&D) and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India’s universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

The Government has appointed Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) as the interim Chief Executive Officer of ANRF.

ANRF is a government’s strong move to provide a high-level strategic direction for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the fields of natural sciences including mathematical sciences, engineering and technology, environmental and earth sciences, health and agriculture and have long-term effects, long long-term outcomes for each citizen.

ANRF will efficiently involve State Universities and Institutions and as per the vision of the Hon’ble PM will catapult us to the league of developed nations pioneering new research in new frontiers.