Proud Moment for Odisha as Kalinga Stadium Hosting Qualifier Match for FIFA World Cup 2026: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The Indian men’s football team will take on Asian champions Qatar in the second match of the Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said that it is a proud moment for Odisha as the iconic Kalinga Stadium is hosting the India Vs Qatar qualifier match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027.

“A proud moment for #Odisha as the iconic Kalinga Stadium is all set to host India Vs Qatar qualifier match for FIFA World Cup 2026 & AFC Asian Cup 2027. Welcome football lovers from across the world to watch yet another marquee sporting event. Hope our team will take advantage of playing at home & emerge victorious”, the Odisha CM wrote on ‘X’ formerly Twitter.