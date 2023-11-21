‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’ to premiere this December

Seoul: Disney+ dropped the teaser poster and trailer for “BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star,” an upcoming documentary that follows the seven BTS members’ journey over the past 10 years as they search for the meaning of life as well as their goals while traveling to a place where no one has gone before.

The docu-series will feature never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments with members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’ will focus on a 10-year journey of the global pop icons, highlighting their highs and lows.

The eight-episode series will also feature appearances from HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk, and ‘Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS’ author Kang Myeong-seok. Conversations around their debut, their first Melon win, struggles during their debut, discussing their first concerts, their debut at the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards, performing at UN and their speech, performing at the Rose Bowl Stadium, London’s Wembley Stadium and more.

The upcoming docuseries also shines a spotlight on the members’ personal moments from their past, including how they felt about meeting each other for the first time; their initial contract renewal process; the difficulties of isolating during COVID; as well as other more lighthearted moments including, J-hope’s surprise birthday party and Jung Kook’s high school graduation ceremony.

The first two episodes are slated to release on December 20, with two new episodes released every Wednesday.