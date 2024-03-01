Odisha Govt Effects Minor Reshuffle In IPS Cadres

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the General Elections 2024, the Odisha government on Friday effected a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadres.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department on Friday, 2004-batch IPS officer, Dr. Deepak Kumar, at present IGP, NCR, Talcher, has been transferred and posted as IG of Police, Eastern Range, Balasore.

Similarly, 2004-batch IPS officer Satyabrata Bhoi, incumbent IGP Eastern Range, Balasore, has been transferred and posted as IGP NCR, Talcher.

Also, IPS Satyabrat Bhoi has been given additional responsibility as the Chairman of the Police Training Centre.

Besides, 2011-batch IPS officer Banoth Jugal Kishore Kumar, at present Superintendent of Police, Kendrapara has been transferred and posted as SP, Khurda.

Similarly, 2017-batch IPS officer, Siddharth Kataria, at present Khurda SP, has been transferred and posted a Kendrapara SP.