Police Personnel Enters Puri Gundicha Temple With Bike; Video Viral

Puri: A viral video purportedly showing a police personnel entering Puri Gundicha Temple on a motorcycle is now the talk of the town. Alert citizens, devotees and priests in the Pilgrim Town have condemned the questionalble act of the cop.

In the video, which is going viral on social media platforms, it could be seen that a motorcyclist in khaki uniform entering the shrine premises on the bike. However, the exact time of occurrence when the policeman entered the temple on a motorcycle is yet to be ascertained.

After the viral video made headlines, the administrator (development) of Puri Shree Jagannath Temple Administration said that the concerned cop might be a personnel of the Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) as policemen are not generally deployed at the Gundicha Temple.

The administrator informed that the matter will be strictly inspected and strong action will be taken against the concerned cop after a probe.