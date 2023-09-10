Bhubaneswar: Police nab two thieves, 3 others escape in city outskirts

Barang: Two persons have been arrested by Barang Police for theft of electric wires and poles kept for installation by the side of the road from Godisahi to Baranga on Puri Canal on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to police, Iswar Chandra Parida, a Government electrical contractor and order supplier, lodged a complaint with Barang Police alleging that some miscreants stole the electric wires and poles kept for connecting the utility poles for connection.

During the investigation, it was known that Kalia Mahapatra (25) and 2-Susant Behera (19) from Cuttack along with three other abettors arrived at the construction site equipped with some tools and loaded the electric wires measuring two kilometres in an auto-rickshaw and fled the spot on 18th June 2023.

Today, at 11.30 AM the police intercepted them while all the accused persons were proceeding to Khordha side in the same auto rickshaw to sell the stolen wires.

While the police team managed to apprehend two accused persons, Kalia and Susant, three others managed to give a slip and fled away into the nearby dense forest. The cops seized 450 meters of electric wires and the auto-rickshaw used for the crime.

The accused persons have been forwarded to the court, informed Barang police station IIC Akash Rana.