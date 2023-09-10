DEPwD To Launch 5 Initiatives To Reshape Disability Rights Landscape

New Delhi: The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in India has embarked on a transformative journey. In its relentless pursuit of a more inclusive society, DEPwD has forged significant partnerships and implemented innovative initiatives to bring about lasting change.

From a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Architecture to the release of anonymous data through the Unique Disability ID (UDID) portal for research purposes, and the launch of the PM Daksh Portal, designed to empower persons with disabilities in their pursuit of skill development and employment opportunities.

Additionally, this essay explores the compilation of pivotal disability rights judgments by Indian courts into a comprehensive booklet and sheds light on the advent of a cutting-edge online case monitoring portal by the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities. Hon’ble MoS, Kumari Pratima Bhoumik, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will launch the five initiatives of DEPwD mentioned below at DAIC.

These initiatives collectively reflect DEPwD’s commitment to fostering inclusivity, advancing disability rights, and harnessing technology to improve the lives of persons with disabilities in India.

DEPwD’s five initiatives encompass a range of groundbreaking actions:

1. MOU with Council of Architecture: The department collaborates with the Council of Architecture (COA) to mandate universal accessibility courses in Bachelor of Architecture programs. This partnership extends to developing a certified course for architects and civil engineers to conduct accessibility audits in built environments, ensuring compliance with accessibility standards.

2. Releasing of Anonymous Data of UDID: DEPwD’s release of anonymous data through the UDID portal for research purposes facilitates data-driven decision-making in the disability sector, offering insights at various levels to enhance understanding and inform targeted interventions.

3. PM Daksh Portal: The department introduces the PM Daksh Portal as a comprehensive digital platform for Persons with Disabilities seeking training and employment opportunities, offering seamless registration, skill training options, job listings, and streamlined administrative processes.

4. Pathways to Access: Courts on Disability Rights: Notable judgments from India’s Supreme Court and High Courts on disability rights have been compiled into a booklet, providing a reference guide for persons with disabilities and stakeholders in the disability sector.

5. Online Case Monitoring Portal by CCPD: The Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities adopts a cutting-edge application for handling grievances filed by persons with disabilities, making the entire process paperless and efficient, featuring seamless online complaint filing, automated reminders, and simplified hearing scheduling.