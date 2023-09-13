Police Foil Armed Robbery Bid; 4 Nabbed, 1 Escapes

Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police arrested a gang of dacoits on Tuesday night while they were planning to commit a robbery on the National Highway 16.

As per reports, the police apprehended four members of the dacoity gang while another one absconded. The arrested persons have been identified as Pintan Nayak (23) of Khandagiri Masani Basti, Santosh Kumar Pradhan alias Santera (26), Rakesh Mukhi (20) and Mantu Naik (25) of Nayapalli Mundasahi.

“One knife, one machete, one sword and one wooden stick was seized from them,” the police said, adding that the accused persons have been forwarded to the court and efforts are on to nab the absconding member of the dacoity gang.

On Tuesday night, a team of the Nayapalli police station on patrolling duty received information that five accused were sitting together in a secluded place adjacent to the CRPF wall and planning to commit a large-scale armed robbery from National Highway 16.

The patrolling team then rushed to the spot and was able to arrest four persons, while one of the accused escaped from the spot taking advantage of the darkness.

The investigation revealed that among the arrested accused, there are 2 cases in the name of accused Pintan Nayak in Nayapalli police station while there is also one case in Khandagiri police station.

Similarly, there is a case in the name of the accused Mantu Nayak in Nayapalli police station, while there is also a case in Khandagiri police station.

There are 4 cases pending at Nayapalli police station in the name of the accused Santosh Pradhan, one case in Tamando police station and one case in the name of the accused Rakesh Mukhi in the Nayapali police station. While further investigation of the case is going on, efforts are on to arrest another accused, the police added.