PM Modi Wishes Grand Success To Cannes Film Festival

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness about India’s participation as ‘Country of Honour’ at the Cannes Film festival this year.

In a message, the Prime Minister noted that India’s participation comes at the momentous meeting of celebration of 75 years of India’s independence, the 75th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival and 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France.

Positioning India as the largest film producing country in the world, the Prime Minister said that the multifariousness of our film sector is remarkable and that rich heritage and cultural diversity are our strengths. India has a lot of stories to be told and the country truly possesses the immense potential to become the content hub of the world, the Prime Minister added.

Reiterating India’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business in the film sector, Narendra Modi has said that from facilitating international film- coproduction to ensuring a single-window clearance mechanism for permissions for filming across the country, India offers seamless possibilities to filmmakers of the world.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that a Satyajit Ray film has been restored for screening in the Cannes Classic Section as India celebrates the birth centenary of the maestro.

One of the many firsts, startups from India will showcase their strengths to the cine world. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the India pavilion will display facets of Indian cinema and promote international partnerships and learnings.