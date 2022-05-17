Two Killed, Nine Hurt As Pickup Van Overturns In Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: At least two persons were killed while nine others sustained serious injuries after a pickup van they were travelling in overturned near Singari Ghat under Rampur block in Kalahandi district today.

The deceased were identified as Lalu Majhi and Dumer Majhi.

According to reports, the victims, all residents of Barsikana village, were returning home after collecting PDS rice from Sindhipadar Gram Panchayat. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle skidded off the road and overturned near Singari ghat.

While two persons died on the spot, nine others sustained serious injuries in the incident.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the injured to Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kalampur.