Two Brothers Killed, Mother Critical in Road Accident in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Phulbani: Tragic struck a family, when two brothers were killed in a road accident within Phiringia police limits in Kandhamal district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Chandan Digal and Ayush Digal, native of Jajesapanga Uparadamikia village. Their mother survived the accident with critical injuries, the police said.

According to sources, the trio was en route to their native village from Phulbani, when an unknown vehicle hit their bike head-on near Phiringia Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya this afternoon.

The accident was so intense that the motorcycle was badly mangled into pieces leaving the siblings dead and their mother battling for life. However, the vehicle fled soon after the incident before getting spotted.

Reportedly, the injured woman has been shifted to the hospital and Phiringia police have launched a probe into the incident.