Plus III Student Stabbed By Classmate In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Plus III student was stabbed allegedly by one of his classmates at a private college in Pandab Nagar under Badagada police station limits in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Biswajit Swain, a student in Plus III- second year. He has been reportedly admitted to a private hospital and his condition is stated to be normal.

On the other hand, the police have detained the accused student, identified as Chandan Panda, at the police station for interrogation.

According to the IIC of Badagada PS, Chandan stabbed Biswajit following an altercation while they were discussing the questions in the exam.