Philippines Super Typhoon: Death Toll Climbs To 208

Manila: The death toll from the super typhoon Rai, which hit Philippines, has risen to 208 while 52 people still remain missing.

Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the country, knocking out communications in many areas and toppling concrete power poles.

Rai is the strongest storm to hit the disaster-prone archipelago this year.

More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts.

Rai was a super typhoon when it smashed into the popular tourist island of Siargao on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres per hour (120 miles per hour).

Its wind speeds eased to 150 kph as it barrelled across the archipelago, ripping roofs off houses, uprooting trees and littering streets with debris.