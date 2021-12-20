Elephant Herd Goes On Rampage In Keonjhar, Destroys Acres Of Crops

Keonjhar: Elephant menace continued to affect normalcy as locals at different villages in Keonjhar district remained gripped with panic.

Reportedly, the wild elephants entered the villages including Khuntapada, Kantalei, and Dullabhpur under Telkoi range and destroyed acres of standing paddy crops. Following this, local alerted the forest personnel about the same.

On being informed, the forest department officials reached the spot and launched an operation to drive away the pachyderms to the forest.