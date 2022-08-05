Petrol And Diesel Prices
Petrol and diesel prices in Odisha on August 5

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in Odisha and other parts of the country.

In State capital Bhubaneswar, a litre of petrol is selling at 103.19 while the cost of diesel is 94.76. Both the prices have remained unchanged over the last day.

Similarly, petrol and diesel prices have remained firm at 103.54 and 95.10 respectively in Cuttack today.

Here are the rates of petrol and diesel in some other parts of Odisha.

Cities                                    Petrol                              Diesel

Bargarh                                104.44                             95.98

Sundargarh                          104.28                             95.83

Puri                                      103.44                              94.99

Nayagarh                             103.47                             95.03

Koraput                                107.79                             99.21

Keonjhar                              104.90                             96.38

Kendrapara                          103.11                             94.66

Ganjam                                104.66                             96.17

Dhenkanal                            103.98                            96.17

Malkangiri                             108.92                           100.29

Balasore                               103.18                            94.76

 

