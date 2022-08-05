Petrol and diesel prices in Odisha on August 5

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in Odisha and other parts of the country.

In State capital Bhubaneswar, a litre of petrol is selling at 103.19 while the cost of diesel is 94.76. Both the prices have remained unchanged over the last day.

Similarly, petrol and diesel prices have remained firm at 103.54 and 95.10 respectively in Cuttack today.

Here are the rates of petrol and diesel in some other parts of Odisha.

Cities Petrol Diesel

Bargarh 104.44 95.98

Sundargarh 104.28 95.83

Puri 103.44 94.99

Nayagarh 103.47 95.03

Koraput 107.79 99.21

Keonjhar 104.90 96.38

Kendrapara 103.11 94.66

Ganjam 104.66 96.17

Dhenkanal 103.98 96.17

Malkangiri 108.92 100.29

Balasore 103.18 94.76