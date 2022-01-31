Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak gets two release dates

The makers Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, on Monday got two tentative release dates. The highly-anticipated movie of ‘Power Star’ will now hit the silver screens on either February 25 or April 1.

Sithara Entertainment, in a tweet on their social media handles on Monday, shared the official statement that read, “As we have always promised, #BheemlaNayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves!.” Take a look!

Bheemla Nayak, also stars Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu and Kadambari Kiran in pivotal roles. The action drama is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum and is being helmed by directed by Saagar K Chandra.