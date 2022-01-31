Canadian PM Tests Positive For Covid-19, Says ‘Feeling Fine’

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Trudeau said that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine” and will continue working remotely.

In his announcement, he urged everyone to please get vaccinated and get boosted.

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. He was previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Notably, Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus – shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.