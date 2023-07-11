OTP Sharing Scam: Accused Abhijit Jambure Sent To Jharpada Jail After Remand Ends

Bhubaneswar: The remand period of Abhijit Sanjay Jambure, who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on charges of sharing OTP with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, ended on Tuesday.

After the remand period ended, Jambure was produced before the Bhubaneswar court. Later, he was sent to the Jharpada Special Jail.

STF SP KK Panigrahi has clarified that Jambure’s link with Pakistani agents has been established during questioning.

“Also, during the questioning, Jambure has confessed to having sent money to the accounts of many persons after coming in contact with Abdul Hamid, SP said.

“The STF has mailed to various banks in Maharashtra to freeze all the bank accounts of the accused in this case, SP Panigrahi said.

He added that “the case’s investigating officer will go to Maharashtra next week to find out the total amount of money in Jambure’s various accounts”.

