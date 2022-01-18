OPSC Recruitment: Interview Notice For Geology Faculty Positions Out

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued important notices regarding the recruitment in the faculty positions of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professors in Geology.

According to the notifications issued by the OPSC, 57 candidates have been selected for interview round for the post of assistant professor, four for associate professor and 11 for professor.

For assistant professor posts, the interview will be held from 28 January to 2 February, while for the professor and associate professor posts the interview will be conducted on January 27 and February 2 respectively.

The interview for these posts will be held at the office of the Commission located at DR PK Parija Road in Cuttack.