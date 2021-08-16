OPSC Announces Important Update On Admit Card,Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released an important notice regarding the availability of the Admission certificate (admit card) for the Odisha Civil Services (preliminary) Examination-2020 scheduled to be held on August 27.

As per the latest notification by the OPSC, the Admission certificate for the OCS-2020 preliminary examination will be made available on the official website of the Commission https://www.opsc.gov.in/ from August 19.

“It is for information of all concerned that the “Admission Certificate” & “Instructions to Candidates” for the OCS-2020 preliminary examination shall be available on the website of the Commission from 19.08.2021 onwards,” the notification read.

“The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission http://opsc.aov.in to download their “Admission Certificate,” it added.