India Greatly Values Its Robust Cooperation With Israel: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone on Monday with H.E. Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel.

Prime Minister reiterated his congratulations to H.E. Bennett for assuming office as the Israeli Prime Minister earlier this year.

The leaders expressed satisfaction over the remarkable growth in the bilateral relationship in recent years. Prime Minister emphasised that India greatly values its robust cooperation with Israel in areas like agriculture, water, defense and security, and cyber-security.

Both leaders agreed on the potential to further expand cooperation, especially in the areas of high technology and innovation. They discussed concrete steps that could be taken in this regard and decided that the two Foreign Ministries would work on preparing a roadmap for further enriching the India-Israel Strategic Partnership.

Recalling that next year would mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Prime Minister extended an invitation to H.E. Bennett to visit India.

Prime Minister also conveyed his greetings and good wishes to H.E. Bennett and the people of Israel for the coming Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah.