“One In 100 Year” Australia Floods: Thousands Evacuated

Sydney: Australia’s south-east was lashed by another round of intense rainfall Monday, worsening “one in 100 year” flooding north of Sydney, as thousands of people were ordered to evacuate and more than 200 schools closed.

Rains have been inundating communities since Thursday, but parts of the east coast tipped into crisis on Saturday as a major dam overflowed, adding to swollen rivers and causing flash flooding.

The NSW and federal government have signed 16 natural disaster declarations in areas spanning the central and mid-north coast, from Hunter Valley near Sydney to Coff’s Harbour, said NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott in a news conference on Sunday.

About 18,000 Australians have been evacuated from flooding across New South Wales (NSW) as heavy rain continues to batter the east coast.

Days of torrential downpours have caused rivers and dams to overflow around Sydney – the state capital – and in south-east Queensland.

Officials say the “one-in-a 50-year event” may continue all week and have urged the public to exercise caution.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has offered funds for those forced to flee.

There has been widespread damage in the affected areas, which are home to about a third of Australia’s 25 million people.