Sudarsan Pattnaik welcomes President Kovind, First Lady with stunning sand art

Puri: International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind to Puri with a sculpture that he created on the beach here in Odisha.

“Welcome to Jagannath Dham” reads Sudarsan Pattnaik’s message on his sand art that features the President of India and his wife.

Welcome to His Excellently the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind and the First Lady Mrs Savita Kovind . My SandArt with message “Welcome to Jagannath Dham “ at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/Hh8Z0kymSy — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 21, 2021



President Ram Nath Kovind would visit the Jagannath Temple here on Monday.

Kovind is the first VVIP to enter Ratna Signhasan, to which public entry has been restricted since 2015.

The temple would remain shut for public during his visit. Some selected servitors and temple officials issued entry passes would be allowed into the shrine.