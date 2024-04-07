Olive Ridley turtle mass nesting process delayed at Gahirmatha

Bhubaneswar: The forest officials have expressed their concerns over the delay in the biggest mass nesting grounds of Olive Ridley turtles at Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Odisha.

The annual arrival of Olive Ridley sea turtles occurs at Gahirmatha either in the last week of February or in the first week of March every year. However, the changing climate scenario has delayed the phenomena and pushed it to April first week this year.

