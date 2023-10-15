Five Dance Bars In Bhubaneswar Served Show-Cause Notice For Violating Rules

Bhubaneswar: The Excise department has issued show-cause notices to five dance bars at Cuttack Road in Bhubaneswar for violating multiple rules.

The move came after evidence regarding showering of currency notes was ascertained. The department also plans to raid nightclubs, and pubs in the city.

While some were served notice for showering of currency notes others were served notice for not maintaining their registers, Excise Inspector Bikas Kumar Nayak said.

Show cause notices have been issued to the Pentagon, Alishan, Mohanty Bar, Ekamra Bar, and Deepali Bar on Cuttack Road. The Excide department has found strong evidence against the violation of the law in the dance bars.

Inspector Nayak has informed that raids will be carried out at night clubs and pubs and those found violating rules will be served show-cause notice too.

The Excise department further informed that the license of the bar will be revoked if necessary. Raids have been carried out in various bars and pubs even late on Saturday night.

The Commissionerate Police has informed that raids at bars and pubs will continue regularly.

The Enforcement team of the Commissionerate Police is raiding late-night bars and pubs violating the rules. Various pubs and nightclubs in Cuttack Road, Chandrashekharpur, Mancheswar, Patia, and Infocity areas of the capital have been raided.

Some pubs and nightclubs have been found to be staying open after midnight, even though they are allowed till midnight.

With the onset of Festive Season, the Commissionerate Police has launched a special drive in which the enforcement team is raiding bars and pubs that operate illegally till late at night on a daily basis.