Odisha Reports 1930 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1930 new positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha till midnight of Monday. This has been informed by the Information & Public Relations Department on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 1117 are in quarantine and 813 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 943675. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

  1. Angul: 50
  2. Balasore: 134
  3. Bargarh: 12
  4. Bhadrak: 98
  5. Balangir: 1
  6. Boudh: 3
  7. Cuttack: 220
  8. Deogarh: 8
  9. Dhenkanal: 62
  10. Gajapati: 4
  11. Ganjam: 17
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 75
  13. Jajpur: 125
  14. Jharsuguda: 16
  15. Kalahandi: 7
  16. Kandhamal: 27
  17. Kendrapada: 123
  18. Keonjhar: 48
  19. Khurda: 431
  20. Koraput: 14
  21. Malkangiri: 28
  22. Mayurbhanj: 98
  23. Nawarangpur: 5
  24. Nayagarh: 58
  25. Nuapada: 2
  26. Puri: 27
  27. Rayagada: 38
  28. Sambalpur: 25
  29. Sonepur: 5
  30. Sundargarh: 94
  31. State Pool: 75
