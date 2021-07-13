Paralakhemundi ACFO rescued in half-burnt state

Gajapati: Paralakhemundi ACFO sustained critical burn injuries in a fire mishap at his official residence in Sadarmahakuma area of Gajapapati district.

The victim has been identified as Soumyaranjan Mohapatra/

Reportedly, he was recovered in a half-charred state where 80% of his body was burnt. He was initially admitted to Berhampur hospital, later shifted to Cuttack as his condition deteriorates.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation to ascertain if it is a suicide or an accident.