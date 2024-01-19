Odisha Police Seizes Record Quantity Of 1850 Quintals Of Ganja In 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police seized 1850 Quintals of Ganja in 1163 cases and arrested more than 1600 peddlers involved in Ganja trading in 2023.

This is the highest seizure of Ganja by Odisha Police in one year. Official sources said this amount is the exclusive figure of the Odisha police in which the seizure of other departments like Excise are not included.

This is probably the highest seizure of Ganza in the country in 2023 by any state. However, the NCB data has not been received yet for state-wise seizure.

TOP FIVE DISTRICTS FOR THE YEAR 2023