Seizure of Ganja in 2023
State

Odisha Police Seizes Record Quantity Of 1850 Quintals Of Ganja In 2023

By Itishree Sethy
13

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police seized 1850 Quintals of Ganja in 1163 cases and arrested more than 1600 peddlers involved in Ganja trading in 2023.

This is the highest seizure of Ganja by Odisha Police in one year. Official sources said this amount is the exclusive figure of the Odisha police in which the seizure of other departments like Excise are not included.

This is probably the highest seizure of Ganza in the country in 2023 by any state. However, the NCB data has not been received yet for state-wise seizure.

TOP FIVE DISTRICTS FOR THE YEAR 2023

 

Sl. No. District No. of Case Regd. Seizure Quantity
1. Boudh 137 435 Qtl.
2. Malkangiri 166 355 Qtl.
3. Kandhamal 184 337 Qtl.
4. Gajapati 73 234 Qtl.
5. Koraput 136 202 Qtl.
Itishree Sethy 738 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking