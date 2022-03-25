Odisha Govt To Ensure Rail Connectivity In All 30 Dists: Governor

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is taking extensive steps to improve transportation and road connectivity in the State and is committed to providing rail connectivity in all 30 districts, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal while addressing the budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly which began on Friday.

“I would like to reiterate in unequivocal terms that my government is firmly committed to developing all regions of the State and empowering all sections of the people and is all set to move into a transparent, technology-driven, transformed new Odisha,” said Lal.

“Free healthcare facilities are provided to the people of the State through Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). The government has provided funds for the functioning of PGI in Capital Hospital. More than 5 crore Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to the people. Covid testing facilities have been set up at the block level,” said Lal.

Odisha has become an electricity surplus State. As many as 21 labour days have been created to provide jobs to the people during the pandemic period. The State government has declared a package for migrated labourers. Around 57 lakh farmers have been extended financial assistance in 2020-21 under Kalia Yojana, he said.

The Governor said landless farmers and sharecroppers have been provided loans up to Rs 50,000 under Balram Yojna, adding that his government is committed to transforming all the kutcha houses in the State into pucca houses soon.

The Governor further said that so far around 31 lakh pucca houses have been provided to the beneficiaries in the State under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY).

“The beneficiaries of BPGY have also been provided monetary assistance of Rs 3,000 each to repair their houses. A total of Rs 1440 crore has been spent in this regard. Mission Shakti has been accelerated for empowering the women in the State,” he added.