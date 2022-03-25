Odia Mountaineer Siddharth Routray Scales 3 Top Peaks of 3 Continents; Shares His Experience With CM

Bhubaneswar: Odia Mountaineer Siddharth Routray today met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his assembly chamber and shared his experiences of mountaineering.

He has till now has scaled three summits of three continents. They are Mt Dennali in North America, Mt Aconcagua in in South America and Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa.

He has a mission to scale all the 7 summits of seven continents of the world and fly Indian flag and the flag (Baanaa) of Sri Jagannath temple.

The Chief Minister appreciated the feat of Routray and wished him success for the future endeavours.

Routray is currently staying in Silicon Valley in USA. He is the son of Jatani MLA Suresh Routray.

MLA Routray and Secretary to CM V K Pandian were present during the meeting.