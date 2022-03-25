Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda Begin Filming Desi Version Of Archie Comics

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s youngest Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda have begun shooting for ‘Archie Comics’ film adaptation.

The pictures are reportedly from the set of Zoya’s new Indian adaptation of the popular comic series, about a gang of high schoolers.

Well, going by the pictures that are viral from the film’s set, seems like Suhana Khan will be Veronica Lodge (the center-parted dark hair and the outfit choice gave it away). Khushi Kapoor’s look has a striking resemblance to Betty Cooper (because nothing says Betty Cooper more than vest sweaters and skirts and the bangs, of course). Agastya Nanda, no points for guessing, will be Archie Andrews.

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics will be co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. She wrote: “Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! ‘The Archies’ A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix.”