Odisha CM Dedicates Modular OT Complex At PGIMER & Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated a Modular Operation Theatre Complex in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research & Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Dedicating the modular OT complex, the CM said that this state-of-the-art facility is a huge step forward for the treatment of patients in critical conditions. The Modular OT Complex has been constructed for Rs.16.76 Crore.

This Modular Operation Theatre complex is a highly advanced facility with State-of-the-Art Technology. Various types of surgical procedures can be done safely and efficiently using the new facility, thereby contributing greatly to improved patient care. There are four operation theatres in this complex which can support eight operations simultaneously.

5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian was present in the programme.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari, Department Secretary Shalini Pandit and other senior officers were present among others.